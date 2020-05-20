Mike Robinson is expecting a modest 2020 season in New England, both from the quarterback position and as a whole.

It’s tough to be very high on the Patriots’ chances in the upcoming campaign. After all, New England will operate with a new starting quarterback for the first time in two decades, and its regular-season schedule just might be the toughest in the league.

Former NFL fullback Michael Robinson, for one, doesn’t believe Jarrett Stidham will light it up in his first season under center in Foxboro, and he sees the Patriots finishing with a below-.500 record.

“…They still have the infrastructure in place,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “They still have the head coach in Bill Belichick. They still have Josh McDaniels, the play-caller, Julian Edelman and that guy Sony Michel in the backfield who I think they’re really gonna have to lean on. They’re gonna have to lean on Sony Michel — almost 1,000 yards last year, seven rushing touchdowns. I think he’ll (Stidham) pass for 3,000 yards and New England Patriots fans — don’t get upset with me — I think you guys only win seven games. At least, that’s how I feel right now.”

New England fans surely will be more on board with Rodney Harrison’s prediction for the 2020 Patriots. Harrison sees his former team going 9-7 in the “worst-case scenario.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images