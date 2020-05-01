Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jerry Remy had to miss two rounds of cancer treatment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but NESN’s Red Sox analyst resumed them Friday.

Remy revealed on the “TC & Jerry Podcast” with Tom Caron that he was expecting to miss more than two, but was able to receive his treatment in a safe location at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In this episode of the TC & Jerry Podcast, Jerry shares some good news about his ongoing cancer treatment. 🔊 Full podcast: https://t.co/1q7ie30diP@TomCaron | @Jerry_Remy | #redsox pic.twitter.com/mTu978SsZX — NESN (@NESN) April 29, 2020

And the 67-year-old tweeted a photo of himself Friday, noting he was “feeling good.”

After missing a few cycles of treatment back at today. Feeling good! Thanks MGH. pic.twitter.com/78cymHj0Iy — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) May 1, 2020

Lookin’ good, Jerry.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images