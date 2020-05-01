Jerry Remy had to miss two rounds of cancer treatment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but NESN’s Red Sox analyst resumed them Friday.
Remy revealed on the “TC & Jerry Podcast” with Tom Caron that he was expecting to miss more than two, but was able to receive his treatment in a safe location at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In this episode of the TC & Jerry Podcast, Jerry shares some good news about his ongoing cancer treatment.
🔊 Full podcast: https://t.co/1q7ie30diP@TomCaron | @Jerry_Remy | #redsox pic.twitter.com/mTu978SsZX
— NESN (@NESN) April 29, 2020
And the 67-year-old tweeted a photo of himself Friday, noting he was “feeling good.”
After missing a few cycles of treatment back at today. Feeling good! Thanks MGH. pic.twitter.com/78cymHj0Iy
— Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) May 1, 2020
Lookin’ good, Jerry.
