Jerry Remy had to miss two rounds of cancer treatment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but NESN’s Red Sox analyst resumed them Friday.

Remy revealed on the “TC & Jerry Podcast” with Tom Caron that he was expecting to miss more than two, but was able to receive his treatment in a safe location at Massachusetts General Hospital.

And the 67-year-old tweeted a photo of himself Friday, noting he was “feeling good.”

Lookin’ good, Jerry.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images