Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are stepping up in a big way.

COVID-19 has struck the world and caused us to stay at home for over a month. The Patriots have been doing their best to help thwart the virus throughout quarantine, and stepped up once again Thursday.

The Patriots partnered up with the Dan O’Brien Automotive Group to hand out over 8,400 meals to veterans and don’t plan to stop there. There are two more dates on the schedule with the duo heading to Merrimack, NH and Bangor, ME throughout the next week.

Due to their continued assistance in these trying times, “NESN After Hours” co-host Cealey Godwin handed the Patriots her latest “Ceal Of Approval” on Friday.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images