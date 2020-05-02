Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suffice to say, Mitchell Trubisky has been a bit of a disappointment since the Chicago Bears used the second overall pick on him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That’s not to say Trubisky has been a total disaster, but he’s a wild ride under center and most certainly not the franchise-altering talent he was expected to be when the Bears used such a high selection on him.

And now, they’re making clear he isn’t necessarily the future of the team.

The Bears, who acquired Nick Foles earlier this offseason, reportedly have declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option.

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

Regardless of what the Bears did with Trubisky’s option, it was going to be a competition for the starting job in training camp between the 25-year-old and Foles. But with this development, one has to think it’ll put a chip on Trubisky’s shoulder now that he’s playing for a contract.

Hindsight is 2020, but passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for Trubisky really couldn’t look any worse right now for Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports