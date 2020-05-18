Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry knows he has a lot to prove next season, but the New England Patriots receiver refuses to get ahead of himself.

The 2019 first-round pick played in just seven games during his rookie campaign, catching 12 balls for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran five times for 49 yards.

Obviously, the Patriots will need more from Harry in 2020 if they want their offense to perform well. And although the Arizona State product understands the high expectations, he also is maintaining a good perspective as the season approaches.

Check out this Instagram he shared Monday afternoon:

“All my life I’ve had this desire to be great & along the way I’ve always reminded myself that this a marathon, not a sprint. #Year2Loading 🤫”

Harry certainly has been putting in the work necessary to take the next step in his development. Whether he will prove worthy of his draft position remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images