Conor McGregor evidently is keeping his options open.

Not only did McGregor rip both Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter last week after the former defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to set up a potential lightweight title unification fight with the latter. The Notorious also is continuing to tease a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mike Tyson recently praised McGregor for how the former two-division UFC champion fared in his first boxing match against Mayweather in August 2017. This prompted a response from McGregor, who vowed last week to “crack the puzzle” and defeat Mayweather in “the inevitable rematch” after losing via 10th-round TKO the first time around.

McGregor wasn’t done there, though. On Monday, he responded to a tweet by analyzing his first fight against Mayweather and issuing another challenge of sorts.

Here’s what McGregor wrote on Twitter:

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2.

Mayweather hasn’t fought since improving his boxing record to 50-0 with the victory over McGregor. The 43-year-old claims to be retired, although there’s been plenty of speculation as to whether he’ll consider a comeback, perhaps for a rematch with McGregor or another crossover fight against a different UFC star.

McGregor, 31, hasn’t dipped his toes back into the boxing waters since fighting Mayweather, but he’s had two MMA bouts, first losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 and then defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 this past January.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images