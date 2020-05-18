BOSTON (May 18, 2020) – NESN today announced the air date of an hour-long special titled Chara at 1000 honoring Zdeno Chara’s milestone 1,000 games with the Bruins – all as team captain. The special will delve into Chara’s personal and hockey journey and how his leadership, character and standard of play have helped define this Bruins era. The show will debut on May 31 at 7 p.m.

The centerpiece of the special will feature a sit-down interview with NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards and Chara. Interviews have been compiled with a host of current and former teammates, coaches and front office personnel plus an array of current league captains such as Connor McDavid, Gabriel Landeskog and Alex Ovechkin.

Zdeno Chara has had a remarkable career with the Boston Bruins. He is one of only three Bruins to have played in four different decades (90s, 00s, 10s, 20s), joining alumni Ray Bourque and Mark Recchi to do so. He is only the sixth Bruin in history to play 1,000 games with the team, a feat that he accomplished on Jan. 13 this year. Chara has remained at the helm of the Bruins as team captain for 14 straight seasons – every game he has been with the Bruins – which is the 4th longest tenure as captain with one team in NHL history. He also joined just two other current NHL players to play 1,500 NHL games on Nov. 5, 2019.

For more information on the Chara at 1000 special and to view clips from the show, visit NESN.com/Chara1000

