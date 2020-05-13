Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the New England Patriots had been a little quicker to the draw, they could have landed Randy Moss’ son as an undrafted free agent.

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss told reporters Wednesday that he chose to sign with the Redskins over the Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals because Washington called first, per NBC Sports’ JP Finlay.

Thaddeus Moss says the Bengals and Patriots were also interested in signing him after the draft. He chose the Redskins because they called first. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 13, 2020

The Patriots drafted tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They also signed Boston College tight end Jake Burt as an undrafted free agent. They signed Ohio State’s Rashod Berry, but it seems he’s switching from tight end to linebacker in the NFL.

The Patriots have Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo filling out their tight end depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images