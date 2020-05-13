Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even if you’re a New England Patriots fan, you at some point have to feel bad for the Atlanta Falcons.

SB Nation on Tuesday asked its Twitter followers to name one moment in sports history they wish went differently. And though the Falcons didn’t specify the exact sports moment they wish went differently, it’s pretty easy to tell what they meant.

Check out this tweet:

Yikes. That’s rough.

Then again, the Falcons have nobody to blame but themselves for blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images