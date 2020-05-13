Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Newman will run one of NASCAR’s coolest paint schemes when he makes his return to racing this weekend.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver, who’s been out of action since his horrifying wreck in February’s Daytona 500, will compete Sunday in the Darlington 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Obviously, Newman is thrilled for the opportunity to race a few months after his career seemed in jeopardy.

Take a look at the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford that Newman will drive at Darlington:

Sunday’s race will be the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event since the 2020 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers last competed March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Darlington 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images