A small group of NBA players are expressing concerns over the league’s return-to-play plan, and it seems at least one member of the Boston Celtics is among them.

Jayson Tatum reportedly is one of the players reluctant to resume play at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. in July, according to The New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

The 22-year-old Tatum is eligible for a max extension in the 2020 offseason, which apparently is the reason behind his hesitation.

Considering players haven’t participated in any sort of team activities since the NBA suspended the season March 11, some feel the risk for injury will be higher, even though teams will hold workouts before its July 30 start. That’s likely one of Tatum’s main concerns as he looks to cash in on his already-impressive 2019-20 campaign, and prior.

Former Celtics Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley also have reservations about resuming play, and haven’t been afraid to speak up about it either. The two guards formed a coalition to give players worried about the league’s return-to-play plan a platform to express their concerns.

Players have until June 24 to inform their team if they want to opt out of the resumed season. So if Tatum is serious about sitting out, we’ll know within the next week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images