Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the NBA’s current rookies, their first year in the league has been anything but normal.

With an increased potential for injuries after the break, or the chance of contracting the coronavirus, some of these freshman players may have to step into a bigger role should a veteran not be able to play.

Therefore, ESPN’s Mike Schmitz ranked the top 12 rookies he felt could make the biggest impact upon the league’s return, and Boston Celtics’ forward Grant Williams came in at No. 10.

“Williams is a physical competitor with a strong feel for the game who can help impact winning,” Schmitz wrote. “I expect him to find a way to get on the floor for Boston in the postseason.”

“He’s experienced, a smart positional defender and a high-motor offensive rebounder. More often than not, he makes the right reads offensively. His jump shot hasn’t quite translated yet, but he should be a contributor to the Celtics’ front line.”

In Williams’ first season after getting drafted out of Tennessee so far, he saw time in 62 games, averaging 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals in 15.6 minutes per game.

He’s certainly made his presence known off the court, we’ll see if he keeps it up when he can finally get back on it.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images