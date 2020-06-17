Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball and its Players’ Association may be at odds about how to start the 2020 season, but some players are using their voices and bringing attention to racial inequality.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. teamed up with a slew of black MLB players to voice a powerful message to fans to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check it out:

The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have sparked protests in all 50 states while athletes have participated in these protests and shared powerful statements preaching change in America.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images