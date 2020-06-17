Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Chase Winovich is going to miss his fellow Michigan man in New England.

Winovich ultimately was only teammates with Tom Brady for one season, as the star quarterback left the Patriots in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winovich and Brady still managed to build quite the bond despite their short time together, as evidenced by their countless social media exchanges.

In turn, the young pass rusher unsurprisingly was bummed to see Brady in a Bucs jersey Tuesday. The six-time Super Bowl champion shared the image to his Instagram coupled with a caption that read “ALL CAPS: LFG,” which Winovich countered with a somber tone.

“all lowercase: ttyl 💔,” Winovich wrote in the comment section.

Winovich’s sentiment was a common one among Patriots fans, who reacted with similar sadness upon the release of the first official photos of Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images