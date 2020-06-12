Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak earned yet another accolade Thursday.

The winger was approaching the 50-goal mark before the regular season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his league-leading 48 goals (tied with Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin) still earned him the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

And now, Pastrnak added another Golden Hockey Stick to his trophy case as the Czech Player of the Year for a fourth straight year.

Congratulations, @pastrnak96 – the Czech Player of the Year for the fourth straight season! That matches the record held by Jaromir Jagr. 📰 Full Details: https://t.co/O8qjWovcq7 pic.twitter.com/4cP41EDb5Y — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2020

The 24-year-old joins NHL legend and former Bruin Jaromir Jagr, splitting the record for most consecutive Golden Hockey Sticks, and now is tied for third with overall victories with Vladimir Martinec. Jagr leads with 12 wins.

Per the Bruins’ statement, the Havirov, Czech Republic native won the award by quite a large margin, receiving 51 of 52 first-place votes.

We hope to see Pastrnak pick up where he left off when the playoffs begin and the NHL makes its hopeful return this summer.

