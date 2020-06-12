Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The PGA Tour returned Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge, and sports fans were thrilled.

As were sports gamblers, because according to DraftKings, the tournament already is the most bet on PGA Tour event in the sportsbooks history.

And the fun continues Friday for Round 2.

After a three-month hiatus from competition, Justin Rose and Harold Varner III showed the least amount of rust, finishing the first day tied for the lead at 7-under par. We’ll see if that continues, with the first tee time of Round 2 scheduled for 7:50 a.m. ET.

No rust to shake off for @JustinRose99. He finishes his round atop the leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/1EqB0BNIHa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2020

Locked in for the first round back.@HV3_Golf ends his day as co-leader @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/cLciaBo3PM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2020

Here’s how and when to watch Round 2 on TV and online:

When: Friday, June 12

TV: Golf Channel (PGA Tour Live Featured Group coverage 12 p.m.-4 p.m. ET; regular Round 2 broadcast 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: PGA Tour Live (all day)

Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images