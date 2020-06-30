What will the New England Patriots offense look like in 2020?

it certainly will look different if newly-signed quarterback Cam Newton earns the starting spot behind center, especially in comparison to ex-Patriot signal-caller Tom Brady.

But what does different really mean?

NFL Network Bucky Brooks explained Monday what he expects to see from the Patriots’ offense.

“It’s going to be an old-school offense with some new-school flare. Meaning, we’ve seen the New England Patriots in the past few Decembers, they morph into a power running football team — two back sets, two tight ends, maybe one wide receiver — and they kind of run it downhill,” Brooks said. “I think that is the version of offense that we’ll see for majority of the time that Cam Newton is the starting quarterback.

“They’re going to run the ball and they’re going to run the ball relentlessly at the defense, running some of that old-school downhill power with bootleg action coming out the back door, mixed in with some play-action passes,” he continued. “Cam Newton is an outstanding thrower down the field so they’ll push it vertically. But the new school flare comes from their ability to now get in the shotgun, do some RPO (run-pass option), do some quarterback-designed runs, some zone-read things that we’ve never seen from the Patriots.

“And so now, if you think about having to defend the New England Patriots, you have to throw out all the stuff they used to do with Tom Brady and try to prepare for a new offense, an offense that’s built around Cam Newton and that is going to be a problem.”

When @AndrewSiciliano asks, “What is this Josh McDaniels/Cam Newton offense going to look like?”@BuckyBrooks answers… 👇 pic.twitter.com/zGrNtpmzYa — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 30, 2020

Many have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Newton fitting in with McDaniels, which could make for an entertaining 2020 campaign in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images