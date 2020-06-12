Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sony Michel needed a little surgical work done on his foot, and while it’s not considered serious, it does leave his status for the July start of training camp in doubt.

The New England Patriots running back underwent foot surgery back in May, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“The surgery was viewed as more maintenance-based to help relieve discomfort that Michel had been experiencing,” Reiss wrote Friday.

Reiss notes that how Michel progresses from here will determine whether or not he has to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots running back room — complete with Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris — is regarded as one of the best in the NFL, and Michel figures to be a big part of the ground attack in his third year, especially with Tom Brady out of the picture.

He’s dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career, but by and large has been useful when available.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images