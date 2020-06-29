Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have signed Cam Newton to a one-year, “incentive-laden” plan, according to multiple reports.

So, naturally, wide receiver Mohamad Sanu had something to say about the signing.

Shortly after Sunday’s deal with reported, the Patriots wideout told ESPN’s Josine Anderson he was thrilled by the move. _.

“I knew something was up when you called. This is crazy. I think it’s great. I mean it’s Cam Newton,” Sanu said, via Andreson. “He can help the team in so many ways. He’s a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He’s an MVP.”

#Pats WR Mohamed Sanu to me on QB Cam Newton agreeing to join team: "I knew something was up when you called. This is crazy. I think it's great. I mean it's Cam Newton. He can help the team in so many ways. He's a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He's an MVP." https://t.co/YnVo36fpZf — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 29, 2020

Newton proved his worth in 2015 after going 15-1 with the Panthers in the regular season, though they ultimately fell to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl L. He was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 on top of being named NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

That’s some pretty good stuff if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images