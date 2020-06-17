Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you think of consistently clutch postseason performances from the New England Patriots over the years, of course, Tom Brady comebacks come to mind.

But when it comes to non-quarterbacks, two other Patriots players rank at the top of the NFL’s most valuable players in the playoffs.

You may be surprised to find out Rob Gronkowski isn’t one of them, and neither is Dont’a Hightower, despite their string of game-altering plays while chasing Super Bowls.

According to Pro Football Focus Patriots, Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty come in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, based on their Wins Above Replacement numbers since 2006.

Retired defensive back Ed Reed came in at third, while San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was fourth.

Most valuable non-QBs in the playoffs since 2006 per PFF WAR 1. Julian Edelman

2. Devin McCourty pic.twitter.com/mrs3AQ9mrf — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) June 16, 2020

Both return to New England this season, and if they can continue the level of play shown through the majority of their careers so far, we may be seeing them in Canton one day.

