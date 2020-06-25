Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady now is getting real familiar with his new top target.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans on Thursday morning joined his new quarterback for a workout. A series of Bucs have been getting together recently to work out, in spite of the NFLPA’s recommendations.

Fox 13 in Tampa sent a chopper over the workout and caught some video of the workout, which Kevin O’Donnell shared.

#Brady Watch: You wanted him. We got him. #Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans has joined the Brady Bunch this morning at Berkeley Prep. Evans in gray tank with his red shoes. No one is stopping these workouts. @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers @rojo @DGO23_ @RobGronkowski @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/gaoxjQ1jhe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 25, 2020

While there really isn’t anything too special about the video, it remains odd seeing Brady in a different getup than he would be wearing had he stayed with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images