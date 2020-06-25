Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City simply can’t afford to slip.

Manchester City will visit Chelsea on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League 31 game between the second- and fourth-place teams in the standings, respectively. If Chelsea wins or the teams draw, Liverpool will clinch the Premier League title, ending Manchester City’s hopes of winning England’s crown for the third consecutive season.

Here’s how and when to watch Chelsea versus Manchester City.

When: Thursday, June 25, at 3:15 p.m.

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images