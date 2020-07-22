Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton is getting familiar with his new No. 1 receiver.

The New England Patriots’ newest signal-caller has often posted workout videos this offseason, a few of which have featured him getting in work with new teammates.

And on Wednesday morning, Newton shared a video of himself throwing a pass to Julian Edelman.

Take a look, but be forewarned there’s an obscenity in the song that plays in the background.

It’s unclear who the Patriots’ starting quarterback will be when the season starts, with Newton and Jarrett Stidham being the two set to duke it out. For what it is worth, Edelman has now worked out with both this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images