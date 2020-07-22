Cam Newton is getting familiar with his new No. 1 receiver.
The New England Patriots’ newest signal-caller has often posted workout videos this offseason, a few of which have featured him getting in work with new teammates.
And on Wednesday morning, Newton shared a video of himself throwing a pass to Julian Edelman.
Take a look, but be forewarned there’s an obscenity in the song that plays in the background.
It’s unclear who the Patriots’ starting quarterback will be when the season starts, with Newton and Jarrett Stidham being the two set to duke it out. For what it is worth, Edelman has now worked out with both this offseason.
More Patriots: Chris Simms Recalls First Thought After Cam Newton Signing
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images