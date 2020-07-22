Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Madden NFL 21” ratings are all the rage these days, but we imagine Joe Cardona isn’t itching to talk about his.

The Patriots on Tuesday joined in on the “Madden” chatter by sharing a graphic featuring their highest-rated players. The list is headlined by cornerback Stephon Gilmore — one of five members of this year’s “99 Club” — but does not include Cam Newton, whose 78 rating was deemed “unacceptable” by the veteran quarterback.

The image also doesn’t feature Cardona, New England’s long snapper who cracked a self-deprecating joke in the post’s comment section.

“Cardona 26,” the sixth-year pro wrote.

Cardona, who actually is listed as a tight end in the video game, owns the lowest rating among the entire Patriots roster. Of course, that doesn’t reflect his actual importance to New England. Cardona has yet to miss a game since joining the Patriots in 2015 and more often than not is spot-on with his snaps week in and week out.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images