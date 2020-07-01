Richard Sherman might want to cover his eyes.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback on Monday offered a radically different viewpoint on Cam Newton’s reported one-year contract with the New England Patriots. Instead of praising Bill Belichick, as many did on social media, Sherman called the deal “disgusting” and wondered how a quarterback as talented as Newton reportedly settled for the veteran’s minimum (a $1.05 million base salary) on the open market.

Now, it’s important to note Newton reportedly can earn up to $7.5 million with incentives. But that still would rank 27th among NFL quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com, and the move looks like even more of a bargain for the Patriots on Wednesday, in particular.

That’s because July 1 is commonly known as “Bobby Bonilla Day,” the day on which former major league slugger Bobby Bonilla every year gets paid $1.19 million by the New York Mets. (ESPN.com explains why right here.)

Put another way: Bonilla, now 57, hasn’t played in the majors since 2001, yet he’s guaranteed to earn a higher salary from the Mets this year than Newton reportedly is guaranteed to earn from the Patriots.

Bonilla, who has and will collect a $1.9 million check every July 1 from 2011 through 2035, also is in line to earn a higher salary this year than reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. So, it’s not like Newton is alone in being Bonilla shamed.

In fact, when you consider Major League Baseball’s current pay structure and the prorated salaries MLB players will earn in 2020 as part of a 60-game season in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Bonilla will earn more than a lot of high-profile athletes this year.

Just don’t tell Sherman.

More Patriots: Cam Newton Reportedly Can Be Franchise Tagged By New England In 2021

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images