The Patriots’ signing of Cam Newton reportedly doesn’t reflect how they feel about Jarrett Stidham, but is it possible they have such affinity for the second-year signal-caller that the 2015 MVP will be used in unusual roles?

That’s the impression one of New England’s division rivals currently is operating under.

Since the Patriots reportedly signed Newton on Sunday, many figured that if he’s healthy, he’ll become the team’s starting quarterback. However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini shared a note from an AFC East head coach that shows he thinks that won’t be the case.

I spoke over text w/ an AFC East Head Coach on Cam Newton and the Patriots. “I think they are going to keep 3 QBs. Use Cam Newton perhaps as the wild card. I actually don't see him starting Week 1 in the offense…I know one thing for a fact: the #Patriots love Jarrett Stidham" — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 1, 2020

Hey, leave it to Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels to have a talent like Newton at their disposal and turn him into Taysom Hill.

There’s plenty of time for them to figure all of this out, but certainly a Newton-Stidham combo would be quite something.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images