Arsenal has the chance to climb out of its morass and push Norwich City toward doom in one motion.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League Round 32 game. Arsenal is in 10th place, but a win over the Canaries would move the Gunners into seventh place, at least for a day or so. Norwich City is in 20th place and lingering perilously close to relegation certainty as the end of the season nears.

Here’s how and when to watch Arsenal versus Norwich City.

When: Wednesday, July 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images