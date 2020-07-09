Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton reportedly will have to compete for the starting quarterback position of the New England Patriots.

And while the organization’s depth chart seems to further depict that, one former Patriots executive now believes the 2015 NFL MVP will have no problem winning the job over second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

“Watching Cam Newton throw and move, there is no doubt he will win the starting job,” Michael Lombardi, a former Bill Belichick assistant, tweeted Thursday, one day after the Patriots officially signed the 31-year-old.

Watching Cam Newton throw and move, there is no doubt he will win the starting job. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) July 9, 2020

Lombardi recently offered a bold take expressing that Newton could win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Lombardi’s comments come shortly after Eric Mangini shared his opinion on whether Newton will be starting Week 1, while another NFL analyst believes the signal-caller might be better off not starting to begin the season.

The details of Newton’s contract were reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images