Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the early leader in the clubhouse for the craziest outfit of the NBA’s return.

Embiid, who expressed some concern in traveling to Orlando for the league’s return-to-play plan earlier this week, showed up to the airport in a legit hazmat suit.

While we’re not certain if Embiid is wearing it to provide some comedic relief, or because he’s taking the COVID-19 pandemic rather seriously, we do know one thing — it’s a lot of fabric for the 7-footer.

Check it out:

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

Of course, when social media got ahold of the footage, nobody wanted to pass up a chance to joke with Embiid. And it prompted a few hilarious tweets, which you can check out below:

Embiid at the first Sixers practice in Disney pic.twitter.com/1Img4EXE7g — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) July 9, 2020

@JoelEmbiid as soon as someone coughs on the plane. pic.twitter.com/bkEwzJM2Sd — Nijual (@NijualH) July 9, 2020

Me showing up at The Harp on a Friday night pic.twitter.com/UuyrSfTsvy — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 9, 2020

Embiid and the Sixers were one of the team’s that actually benefitted from the league’s return-to-play format, which will feature eight regular-season games before the NBA Playoffs.

Games are expected to begin July 30 at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

We’re unsure if Embiid will be in Philadelphia’s white uniforms, or the hazmat suit when he steps on the floor.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images