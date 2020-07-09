Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the early leader in the clubhouse for the craziest outfit of the NBA’s return.

Embiid, who expressed some concern in traveling to Orlando for the league’s return-to-play plan earlier this week, showed up to the airport in a legit hazmat suit.

While we’re not certain if Embiid is wearing it to provide some comedic relief, or because he’s taking the COVID-19 pandemic rather seriously, we do know one thing — it’s a lot of fabric for the 7-footer.

Check it out:

Of course, when social media got ahold of the footage, nobody wanted to pass up a chance to joke with Embiid. And it prompted a few hilarious tweets, which you can check out below:

Embiid and the Sixers were one of the team’s that actually benefitted from the league’s return-to-play format, which will feature eight regular-season games before the NBA Playoffs.

Games are expected to begin July 30 at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

We’re unsure if Embiid will be in Philadelphia’s white uniforms, or the hazmat suit when he steps on the floor.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images