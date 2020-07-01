Antonio Brown getting cut from the New England Patriots due to allegations of sexual misconduct didn’t appear to be enough to stop Tom Brady from keeping in contact with the embattled wideout.

Brown has been out of the NFL since his 11-day stint in Foxboro last September, but rumors about Brown signing with a team this season have started heating up.

And while some of those rumors centered around Brown reuniting with Brady on the quarterback’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those since have been quelled. However, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Wednesday morning that Brady’s contact with Brown might be the “impetus” for the rumored interest.

There has been talk of Antonio Brown to the #Buccaneers again over the last couple days (though Bucs management remains a "no"). Perhaps the impetus for that is Tom Brady's continued contact with Brown. The two men have remained in touch since Brown's release from the #Patriots. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 1, 2020

The league currently is investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against Brown, so there’s a chance he’ll be suspended to start the season regardless of where he signs.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images