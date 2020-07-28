Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball paused the Miami Marlins season after a bevy of players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2020 campaign has been paused through Sunday after a total of 15 people contracted the coronavirus. MLB released a statement regarding the matter.

“Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week,” part of the statement read.

You can check out the full statement below:

MLB is pausing the Marlins season for a week due to positive COVID tests, but the key takeaway from this statement for me is "in over 6,400 tests conducted since Friday there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs". pic.twitter.com/IKB9hPqyVb — John Hart (@JohnHartWJBF) July 28, 2020

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the team should follow the 14-day quarantine protocol once they return to Florida, per FOX Sports’ Andy Slater. The Marlins currently are in Philadelphia.

JUST IN: Miami-Dade @MayorGimenez says the Marlins should follow the 14-day quarantine protocol when returning to South Florida after they were knowingly exposed to COVID-19. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 28, 2020

It’s unclear if Miami will be able to return to the field next week as hoped. And only time will tell how the team handles this outbreak and what it will do going forward to protect the players and staff.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images