Dont’a Hightower explained his decision to opt out of the New England Patriots’ 2020 season earlier Tuesday, but followed it up with a statement of his own.

The New England veteran linebacker took to Twitter and admitted his decision “wasn’t an easy” one, but ultimately thanked Patriots fans for their support.

“Pats Nation, you have supported me unconditionally of the last 8 years. Through Super Bowl Victories (3 of em!), season ending injuries, the occasional boomtower TD, strip sacks, charity events and everything in between. I appreciate that support more than you know, and I appreciate that same support and understanding now more than ever.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, or one I made lightly, but I do feel that it’s the best decision for my family at this time,” Hightower continued. “I’m so grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches as well, and I will try to continue to lead and help as much as I can. 2020 has been a challenging year for our world. I hope you can all continue to be a light in these dark times — more light and great times are ahead. Thank you and stay safe!”

Hightower currently is one of six Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 season, along with fellow starters like offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and safety Patrick Chung.

It’s made some question whether the Patriots could reach out to Jadeveon Clowney to try and fill Hightower’s role, especially since the organization has much more cap space.

