A couple of Original Six teams will meet Tuesday night in Toronto in the league’s second scrimmage.

Following the Flyers-Penguins game, the Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will take the ice in a battle of teams that have vastly underperformed this season, but have a chance at this postseason thanks to the NHL’s restart plan.

After Tuesday’s scrimmage, the Habs will prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round, while the Maple Leafs will take on the ninth-seeded Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here’s how to watch Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs online:

When: Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images