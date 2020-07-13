Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richaun Holmes reportedly has crossed the line when it comes to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Literally.

The Sacramento Kings Center allegedly stepped beyond the border of the Walt Disney World campus, where the NBA is hosting the rest of its season, to pick up food he had delivered to the bubble. And as a result, had to quarantine for 10 days, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Holmes has eight more days of quarantine to go.

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

Holmes on Monday apologized in a statement he posted to Twitter.

“After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick-up a food delivery,” Holmes wrote. “I am currently in quarantine and have 8 days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

It’s unclear if Homes will face any discipline, and specifics regarding the situation are unknown as to how far over the line Homes traveled or how he was caught for the mishap.

One thing is for sure, you can’t make this stuff up. And Twitter, as you could expect, had fun with the news.

