Most Patriots fans appear to be fired up for Cam Newton’s first season in New England.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager sounds equally as excited as the Foxboro Faithful.

Schrager and the rest of the “Good Morning Football” crew on Monday were tasked with picking a player who they believe will have the most mind-blowing highlights in the upcoming season. Schrager opted for Newton, citing the veteran quarterback’s off-the-charts motivation to succeed in 2020.

“…I can’t wait to see Cam in a Patriots uniform, guys,” Schrager said on NFL Network. “This is gonna be the Cam that we haven’t seen in years, but there’s also a reinvigorated Cam, a Cam with a mountain on his back, a Cam with a chip on his shoulder. I think Cam is gonna ball out in New England and I think the highlights are going to be spectacular. Is he healthy? I don’t know. We’ll see. I know that he’s angry, I know that he wants to prove people wrong and I know that he was dressed to the nines in that video (with Odell Beckham Jr.) that just made me smile. Cam Newton is ready to go. I can’t wait to see him back on the field.”

Former NFL guard T.J. Lang is on the opposite end of the spectrum as Schrager. The ex-Green Bay Packer seems to believe those who have high expectations for Newton in 2020 are “living in the past.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images