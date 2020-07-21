Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Bennett has called it a career.

Bennett on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. The 34-year-old also told the New York Post, in an article published Tuesday, that he plans to help professional athletes in their fights against perceived social and racial injustice.

Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL and is most known for his five-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he went to two Super Bowls (winning one). He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Bennett played the 2018 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded him to the Patriots the following offseason. Bennett lasted just six games in New England before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a free agent at the time of his retirement.

