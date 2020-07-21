Michael Bennett has called it a career.
Bennett on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. The 34-year-old also told the New York Post, in an article published Tuesday, that he plans to help professional athletes in their fights against perceived social and racial injustice.
Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth – the opportunity to reimagine my purpose. ⠀ I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life. ⠀ As the great Toni Morrison said: “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.“
Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL and is most known for his five-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he went to two Super Bowls (winning one). He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Bennett played the 2018 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded him to the Patriots the following offseason. Bennett lasted just six games in New England before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a free agent at the time of his retirement.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images