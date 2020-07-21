Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another workout video from Mohamed Sanu.

The New England Patriots receiver was put in an incalculable amount of work this offseason, providing loads of entertaining content along the way. That trend continued Monday evening when Sanu shared a video of himself catching passes from Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Take a look:

Whether Sanu’s hard work pays off and leads to a resurgent season remains to be seen, as does whether Stidham will start over Cam Newton.

However, both players clearly are doing all they can to put themselves in the best possible positions to succeed this season.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images