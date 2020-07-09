Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL has at least attempted to take a step to limit contact between players, but players have met it with some resistance.

Under proposed NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols, teams would be forbidden from interactions within six feet of each other after games. Thus, jersey exchanges between players would be prohibited, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The development has caused players to critique the league, with many explaining if they are able to play the 60-minute game then what is the added harm in the much shorter ritual. It’s certainly a fair point.

Here’s what players, both past and present, had to say:

Those 3.5 HOURS of physical, full contact, REVENUE GENERATING player interactions are safe. Those 5 MINUTES of post game NON REVENUE GENERATING interactions are not. 🤔 How nonsensical is that? https://t.co/rwRPX79E7W — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) July 9, 2020

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020

So we can tackle each other for 60min but can’t exchange jersey that takes 2 mins😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RKq54T0mH — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 9, 2020

Smh! NFL is a joke! https://t.co/KPPbaxeNjU — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) July 9, 2020

But the whole game will be played 6….never mind https://t.co/IwSaWRcsaQ — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 9, 2020

They just making stuff up now, let’s address the real issues. Times ticking https://t.co/eFGfoJWK4W — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 9, 2020

How can you play the whole game but then say can’t jersey swap? https://t.co/RfCKjK2eSP pic.twitter.com/SRjOlB40I3 — Josh Boyce (@Josh_Boyce) July 9, 2020

What will happen to players if they don’t abide by the league’s instructions and participate in the jersey swap anyway? Well, that’s something we may find out.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images