The NFL has at least attempted to take a step to limit contact between players, but players have met it with some resistance.

Under proposed NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols, teams would be forbidden from interactions within six feet of each other after games. Thus, jersey exchanges between players would be prohibited, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The development has caused players to critique the league, with many explaining if they are able to play the 60-minute game then what is the added harm in the much shorter ritual. It’s certainly a fair point.

Here’s what players, both past and present, had to say:

What will happen to players if they don’t abide by the league’s instructions and participate in the jersey swap anyway? Well, that’s something we may find out.

More NFL: Watch Highlights From Patriots’ Cam Newton, N’Keal Harry Work Out Together

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images