Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the New England Patriots in the past.

And while many thought it was due to the Cleveland Browns receiver loving Tom Brady, perhaps there’s more to it than that. Perhaps it has more to do with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Beckham vividly depicted his admiration for Belichick while speaking with Cam Newton, Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley on the his own YouTube channel, which was released Tuesday.

Beckham’s response was prompted by Newton referencing how the quarterback’s relationship with his new coach “would work.” Beckham jumped in, and admitted he was happy for Newton because of what he thinks Belichick will bring out of him.

“… To be going to Belichick, there is no like ‘How is it going to work?’ For me, all he want to do is to put you in a place to succeed, and I’m happy to see it.”

Another thing Beckham would probably be happy to see? Himself playing alongside with Newton in New England.

And it all comes back to Belichick.

