It’s starting to look like Dak Prescott will be playing on a franchise tag this season.

The 26-year-old quarterback and the Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren’t close to a contract extension, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. If the two parties don’t come to an agreement before Wednesday’s deadline, Prescott will play the 2020 season on the tag.

Prescott’s agent, Todd France, said no talks between he and the team are scheduled before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

If that remains the case, the Cowboys will pay Prescott $31.4 million for the 2020 season. They will not be able to discuss a long-term deal again until January.

