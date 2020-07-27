Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are tightening up their roster as training camp approaches.

New England on Sunday announced it’s released nine players, all of which are between the ages of 22 and 23: defensive back Malik Gant, receiver Will Hastings, quarterback Brian Lewerke, defensives back Adarius Pickett, receiver Sean Riley, quarterback J’Mar Smith, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, defensive lineman Courtney Wallace and receiver Isaiah Zuber.

NFL teams are allowed to keep up to 90 players on their roster through Aug. 16 as long as players work in split squads at training camp, according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper.

Players are expected to report to training camp Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images