Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michelle Obama has a message, and she apparently is sharing it with some professional athletes.

The former First Lady was scheduled to address NBA and WNBA players Sunday about the importance of voting, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. The discussion comes as the United States prepares for its 2020 election, which is just 100 days away.

WNBA players will also take part in this discussion. https://t.co/Y1NAzeqTq9 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2020

Both NBA and WNBA players have been active in promoting change in the U.S. over the last several years, especially after the “Black Lives Matter” movement was created in July 2013. Players in both leagues have been utilizing their platforms to advocate for social justice and the end of police brutality after protests began this spring following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The 2020 election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bronson/USA TODAY Sports Images