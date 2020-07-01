Skip Bayless is among those not fond of the Patriots’ tight ends room, and one of New England’s draftees wants the criticism to keep flooding in.

It’s no secret the Patriots were a bit of a disaster at tight end in 2019, getting largely limited production from Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. But they tried to address that through the draft, selecting Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene and UCLA’s Devin Asiasi in the third round.

Still, Bayless took aim at the Patriots’ tight ends Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Keene was made aware of the clip and responded on Twitter.

The Patriots’ offense historically has leaned heavily on its tight ends, but who knows how that might change if Cam Newton is under center. Whatever the case, solid rookie seasons from Asiasi and Keene, plus better showings from Izzo and/or LaCosse, could go a long way in 2020.

