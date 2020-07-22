Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dalton Keene has the potential to be a valuable piece of the New England Patriots offense.

The 2020 third-round pick has impressive hands, all while showing the agility and power that could make him tough to bring down after the catch.

The former Virginia Tech tight end showed glimpses of all the above during a training video in which he was working out with Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson.

Check it out, courtesy of NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

The Patriots reportedly pushed back their rookie reporting date, but Dalton Keene has been in Mass. for at least a week. Here he is training today with Jakob Johnson and @sidelinehustle. Also has worked with the Stidham/Hoyer/Sanu crew. (vid via @OwenM33) pic.twitter.com/LfLLnphxJ2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 22, 2020

The Patriots tight end group certainly could use a boost from last season, part of the reason New England double-dipped at the position with a pair of Day 2 NFL Draft picks.

It’ll be interesting to see how Keene, along with fellow draftee Devin Asiasi, can integrate themselves into the Patriots offense, especially with a less-than-ideal preseason.

The Patriots are scheduled to report to training camp July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images