Boston Red Sox fans missing the crack of the bat after a home run certainly got their fix Tuesday during the team’s exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
After Mitch Moreland blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to put the Sox up 4-0, designated hitter J.D. Martinez went yard, as well.
The opposite-field shot drove in two runs and put Boston up 6-2 over Toronto, giving them some insurance.
Boston officially begins the abbreviated 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
