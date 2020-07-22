Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox fans missing the crack of the bat after a home run certainly got their fix Tuesday during the team’s exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After Mitch Moreland blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to put the Sox up 4-0, designated hitter J.D. Martinez went yard, as well.

The opposite-field shot drove in two runs and put Boston up 6-2 over Toronto, giving them some insurance.

Check it out below:

Boston officially begins the abbreviated 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images