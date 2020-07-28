Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, the New England Patriots need some help at linebacker.

The Pats, following the departures of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, already lacked depth at the position. But on Tuesday morning, top linebacker Dont’a Hightower reportedly opted out of the 2020 season.

While Hightower’s decision is totally understandable — he just became a father earlier this month — it’s a tough break for New England, who will have to lean on guys like John Simon and Chase Winovich even more this season.

But one of the league’s top edge rushers, Jadeveon Clowney, remains unsigned, and the Pats now have quite a bit of cap space. Because of that, Patriots fans immediately started wondering if the the team would go sign him after the latest developments.

The Patriots reportedly have not had any actual interest in Clowney, but he might make quite a bit of sense now.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images