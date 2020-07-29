Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should there be a 2020 NFL season, the Patriots will have to make do without (at least) two defensive stalwarts.

Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung are among the six Patriots who have opted out of the upcoming campaign. It’s easy to understand why both players weren’t keen on playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Hightower and his fiancée welcomed their first child July 16 while Chung and his partner have a baby on the way.

Hightower released a statement on his decision Tuesday, explaining the opt out was in his family’s best interest while also expressing appreciation for New England fans. A number of NFL players, including a handful of Patriots, saluted the veteran linebacker for doing what he needed to do.

From the comment section of Hightower’s post:

James White: “✊🏾”

Patrick Chung: “Boom!”

Brandon Bolden: “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Shaq Mason: “✊🏾✊🏾”

Ja’Whaun Bentley: “🖤✊🏾”

Damien Harris: “Respect big bro🖤🤞🏽”

Cassh Maluia: “💙💪🏽”

NFL players have until Monday, Aug. 3 to decide whether or not they will play in the 2020 season.

