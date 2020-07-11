Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots apparently have created a good chunk of cap space.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots have settled grievances with receiver Antonio Brown and late tight end Aaron Hernandez, creating more cap space along the way.

Brown’s settlement brought $4 million to the team, while Hernandez’ brought $2.55 million, according to the report. The Pats’ current cap space reportedly sits at $7.79 million.

With @FieldYates, reporting significant salary-cap news for Patriots: Settlements in compensation grievances with Antonio Brown ($4 million to team) and Aaron Hernandez ($2.55 million to team) have created space for the club. The Patriots' current cap space is $7.79 million. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 11, 2020

This certainly is good news for New England, which, as Yates noted, was down to less than $500,000 in cap space. This change gives the team increased flexibility for “in-season roster management,” which could prove critical for the Pats after the departure of veteran quarterback Tom Brady in April.

Earlier this week, the Patriots were down to less than $500K in salary cap space. They now stand at $7,794,739, with flexibility for in-season roster management. https://t.co/I8DlBa4gAo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 11, 2020

The Patriots are scheduled to kick off their regular-season slate Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

