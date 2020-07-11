The Boston Celtics will be the No. 3 team in the east when the NBA resumes play, but that isn’t stifling their confidence.

Enes Kanter, for example, has plenty of confidence in the C’s ability to dominate once play resumes at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on July 30.

“The Celtics can beat every team on every floor, so we’re not worried about who we’re going to face or who we’re not going to face,” Kanter told reporters during a Zoom call Saturday, via Boston.com. “We’re just going to go out there and just show the world because at the beginning of the season, they were so many haters out there.”

Jayson Tatum echoed those sentiments.

“We have a realistic chance. We obviously have the talent, experience, the depth. We compete with the best of ’em,” Tatum said. “We scrap, we play defense, and our mindset is just never give up.”

One of the Celtics’ biggest strengths has been their resiliency in the face of adversity. With every starter battling injuries at one point or another this season, Boston’s bench stepped it up big time to help fill in the gaps where and when needed. Some of the team’s biggest wins have come against some of the league’s toughest opponents, too, like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Boston’s first opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks, was favored to top the Eastern Conference before the league suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. But the Bucks have been battling their own coronavirus problems of late, including closing their practice facility in Milwaukee following several positive coronavirus tests.

How will the C’s fare in Orlando, however? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images