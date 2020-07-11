Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are back, and Jaylen Brown isn’t messing around.

The C’s made their way to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on Wednesday ahead of the NBA’s return to play, and on Friday they held their first practice since the league suspended play March 11. The team was back on the floor for another workout Saturday, and Brown managed to grabbed people’s attention.

The 23-year-old sank back-to-back half-court shots in less than 30 seconds, while his adoring teammates cheered him on.

Check it out:

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images